The MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was sent under house arrest

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to travel abroad, under 24-hour house arrest.

Dubinsky himself called the court session "the court of Zelensky and Yermak."

On November 1, Dubinskyʼs waiting room was searched. According to the investigation, he helped the brother of his common-law wife to go abroad and used his public organization "Media Defense" for this (through it he entered the relativeʼs data into the "Shlyakh" system allegedly as a volunteer). In this way, he managed to smuggle the brother of his common-law wife abroad illegally. According to Dubinskyʼs instructions, the relative was supposed to arrive in Chisinau, and then drive the MPʼs personal car from the parking lot of Chisinau International Airport to Vienna, the capital of Austria. Dubinsky was suspected on November 3.