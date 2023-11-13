SBU and SBI came to search the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) came to search the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi.
This was reported by two Babel sources in law enforcement agencies. The MP appears in the case of high treason.
Details have not yet been disclosed. However, according to "Ukrainian Pravda" and "Ukrinform", Dubinskyi is being suspected of treason as part of a criminal organization.
According to media sources, the case concerns the press conference on the topic "New facts about international corruption, ʼBurismaʼ and the scheme to bring Ukraine to bankruptcy", in which Dubinskyi and ex-MP Andriy Derkach participated in 2019.
"Derkachʼs Films"
In May-July 2020, the MP Andriy Derkach released audio materials that, according to him, may indicate the influence of former US Vice President Joe Biden on the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during his tenure.
According to Derkach, we are talking about two parts of the records. The first concerns the allocation of a billion dollars by the United States in exchange for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General (PGU) Viktor Shokin, during which the GPU investigated the case of Burisma, the company where Bidenʼs son worked.
The second part of the records allegedly refers to the fact that Poroshenko, despite the absence of a coalition in the parliament, blocked the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers and the appointment of early elections to the Verkhovna Rada. Also, according to Derkach, the audio recordings talk about Bidenʼs influence on the supervisory boards of large state-owned enterprises.
- In September 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions against four people suspected of meddling in the presidential election with the support of the Russian government. Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach is among them. At the time, the Kremlin reacted to this by calling Derkachʼs involvement in the Russian special services "nonsense."
- The US Ministry of Justice also suspects the MP Derkach of financial crimes.
- Derkach was suspected of treason in Ukraine. According to the investigation, the MP received at least $567 000 from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies for subversive activities against Ukraine for the period 2019-2022 — it is about discrediting Ukraine on the international stage, worsening diplomatic relations with the United States of America, and complicating Ukraineʼs integration into European Union and NATO. He was declared wanted on September 16, 2022.
- On January 11, 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against seven individuals and four entities for interfering in the US election. Dubinskyi was among them. Sanctions were introduced because of Derkachʼs films.
- On February 1, 2021, Dubinskyi was expelled from the "Servant of the People" faction, and on March 14, he was removed from the post of head of the Kyiv regional organization "Servant of the People".
- On November 6, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to travel abroad, under 24-hour house arrest. He was also handed a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.