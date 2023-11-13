SBU and SBI came to search the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) came to search the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi.

This was reported by two Babel sources in law enforcement agencies. The MP appears in the case of high treason.

Details have not yet been disclosed. However, according to "Ukrainian Pravda" and "Ukrinform", Dubinskyi is being suspected of treason as part of a criminal organization.

According to media sources, the case concerns the press conference on the topic "New facts about international corruption, ʼBurismaʼ and the scheme to bring Ukraine to bankruptcy", in which Dubinskyi and ex-MP Andriy Derkach participated in 2019.

"Derkachʼs Films"

In May-July 2020, the MP Andriy Derkach released audio materials that, according to him, may indicate the influence of former US Vice President Joe Biden on the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko during his tenure.

According to Derkach, we are talking about two parts of the records. The first concerns the allocation of a billion dollars by the United States in exchange for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General (PGU) Viktor Shokin, during which the GPU investigated the case of Burisma, the company where Bidenʼs son worked.

The second part of the records allegedly refers to the fact that Poroshenko, despite the absence of a coalition in the parliament, blocked the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers and the appointment of early elections to the Verkhovna Rada. Also, according to Derkach, the audio recordings talk about Bidenʼs influence on the supervisory boards of large state-owned enterprises.