The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the MP Andrii Derkach wanted.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

Derkach is suspected under Part 2 of Art. 28 (commitment of a criminal offense by a group of persons, a group of persons under a prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization), Part 1 of Art. 111 (treason), Art. 368-5 (illegal enrichment).

NABU recalled that in 2020, "the information space was flooded with sensational reports about alleged pressure from the U.S. Embassy on law enforcement agencies in Ukraine and corruption at the Burisma corporation.

"They were voiced by a Ukrainian MP, but they were aiming at the then the U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden," NABU explained.

The Bureau adds that three years later it established a "Russian footprint" in that campaign. The investigators also found out that the MP "earned" $567 000 from this.

"Derkachʼs Films"

In May-July 2020, the MP Andrii Derkach made public audio materials that, according to him, may testify to the influence of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on the fifth president Petro Poroshenko during his tenure as president.

According to Derkach, we are talking about two parts of the records. The first concerns the allocation of a billion dollars by the United States in exchange for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, during which the General Prosecutor of Ukraine (GPU) investigated the case of Burisma, the company where Bidenʼs son worked.

The second part of the records allegedly refers to the fact that Poroshenko, despite the absence of a coalition in the parliament, blocked the dismissal of the Cabinet of Ministers and the appointment of early elections to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament). Also, according to Derkach, the audio recordings talk about Bidenʼs influence on the supervisory boards of large state-owned enterprises.

In September 2020, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions against four individuals suspected of meddling in the presidential election with the support of the Russian government. Ukrainian MP Andrii Derkach is among them. At the time, the Kremlin reacted to this by calling Derkachʼs involvement in the Russian special services "nonsense."