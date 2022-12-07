The US Ministry of Justice suspects ex-lawmaker Andriy Derkach of financial crimes. He faces up to 30 years in prison

The Federal Court of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn has published the indictment against the Ukrainian ex-lawmaker Andriy Derkach. He is accused of a number of financial crimes.

This is stated on the website of the local prosecutorʼs office.

In total, Derkach was charged with seven counts. He is suspected of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering, as well as money laundering in connection with the purchase and holding of real estate in violation of US sanctions.

According to the investigation, since 2013, Derkach, together with an accomplice, developed a scheme for the purchase and maintenance of two luxury condominiums in the Beverly Hills area, hiding his participation in the transactions from American financial institutions. He used the services of a nominal owner, front companies and numerous bank accounts in the United States.

In addition, civil forfeiture proceedings have been initiated in the US to seize condominiums and balances in brokerage and bank accounts in the US that he controls.

If his guilt is proven, Derkach faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.