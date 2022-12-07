The US Ministry of Justice suspects ex-lawmaker Andriy Derkach of financial crimes. He faces up to 30 years in prison

The Federal Court of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn has published the indictment against the Ukrainian ex-lawmaker Andriy Derkach. He is accused of a number of financial crimes.
This is stated on the website of the local prosecutorʼs office.
In total, Derkach was charged with seven counts. He is suspected of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and money laundering, as well as money laundering in connection with the purchase and holding of real estate in violation of US sanctions.
According to the investigation, since 2013, Derkach, together with an accomplice, developed a scheme for the purchase and maintenance of two luxury condominiums in the Beverly Hills area, hiding his participation in the transactions from American financial institutions. He used the services of a nominal owner, front companies and numerous bank accounts in the United States.
In addition, civil forfeiture proceedings have been initiated in the US to seize condominiums and balances in brokerage and bank accounts in the US that he controls.
If his guilt is proven, Derkach faces a maximum penalty of up to 30 years in prison.
- Derkach was suspected of treason in Ukraine. According to the investigation, the lawmaker received at least $567,000 from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies for subversive activities against Ukraine for the period 2019-2022 — it is about discrediting Ukraine on the international stage, worsening diplomatic relations with the United States of America, and complicating integration of Ukraine to the European Union and NATO. He was declared wanted on September 16, 2022.
- In September 2020, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against four individuals suspected of meddling in the presidential election with the support of the Russian government. Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach is among them. At the time, the Kremlin reacted to this by calling Derkachʼs involvement in the Russian special services “nonsense”.