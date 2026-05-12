The MP Dubinsky wants to be transferred to the Mensk correctional colony in the Chernihiv region. What is happening

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) requests the transfer of the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the “Lukyanivka” detention center in Kyiv to Mensk Correctional Colony No. 91 in the Chernihiv region.

This is stated in the petition for a preventive measure, reports the "Court Reporter".

According to the media, the SBI investigator appealed to the Department for the Execution of Criminal Sentences with this request so that Dubinsky could not transmit any information from outside the institution that could benefit Russia.

In response, the investigator was informed that Dubinsky could be placed under arrest in Mensk Correctional Colony No. 91. The institution is considered one of the most closed and is known, in particular, for the fact that former law enforcement officers serve their sentences there.

Currently, the petition to transfer Dubinsky to the Mensk Correctional Colony is being considered by the investigating judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv.

On the eve, on May 5, Dubinsky was handed a new suspicion. The investigation claims that in the pre-trial detention center he wrote texts and recorded videos in which he promoted theses favorable to Russia. He did this on laptops that his lawyers brought him, supposedly for work. They did not have access to the Internet, so the prepared materials were transferred to Dubinskyʼs wife, who published them.

Dubinskyʼs case

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a former journalist and now a member of parliament. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinsky was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction, and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of the “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskyʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinsky was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinsky under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year, after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, Dubinsky was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation. And on November 14, the court sent Dubinsky to a pre-trial detention center. Since then, the MP has been in custody.

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