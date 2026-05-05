MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was charged with new suspicion — for anti-Ukrainian propaganda from a pre-trial detention center

MP Oleksandr Dubinsky has been charged with treason. The investigation says he spread Russian narratives even from a pre-trial detention center.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office wrote about this, and Dubinskyʼs name was confirmed by sources.

According to the investigation, Dubinsky wrote texts and recorded videos in the pretrial detention center, in which he promoted theses that were favorable to Russia. He did this on laptops that his lawyers brought him, supposedly for work. They did not have access to the Internet, so the prepared materials were transferred to Dubinskyʼs common-law wife, who published them.

Law enforcement officers analyzed more than 50 materials. Expert examinations established that they contain signs of Russian propaganda, which was later used by the enemy. Their goal is to discredit the authorities, disrupt mobilization, and undermine trust in state institutions.

The actions of the MP were qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of 15 years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

In addition, SBI found out that in 2021-2022, Dubinskyʼs common-law wife and the peopleʼs deputyʼs mother purchased two apartments in the capital of Catalonia with a total value of almost €400 thousand. The vast majority of the funds came from Russian citizens, according to preliminary data — mother and daughter.

The younger of them graduated from a prestigious Moscow university, whose graduates are actively selected to work in the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation. She also worked for some time in the Russian Presidential Administration. The investigation will separately investigate these circumstances.

Dubinskyʼs case

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a former journalist and now a member of parliament. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinsky was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction, and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of the “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskyʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinsky was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinsky under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year, after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, Dubinsky was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation. And on November 14, the court sent Dubinsky to a pre-trial detention center. Since then, the peopleʼs deputy has been in custody.

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