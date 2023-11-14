The court sent Dubinskyi to the pre-trial detention center without bail

The court chose a preventive measure for the MP of Ukraine Oleksandr Dubinskyi — he was sent to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days without the right to bail.
Dubinskyi announced this in his Telegram channel.
This was also confirmed by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).
Oleksandr Dubinskyi, suspected of high treason, was given a preventive measure in closed session. The spokeswoman of SBI told reporters that prosecutors are asking for detention without bail.
- On November 13, after searches by SBU and SBI, the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi was charged with treason (Part 1, Article 111 of the Criminal Code). He is accused of information and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.
- On November 6, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the MP Oleksandr Dubinskyi, who is also suspected of organizing a scheme to travel abroad, under 24-hour house arrest. He was handed a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.