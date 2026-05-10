Ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the American Operation “Freedom”, and the attack on a Russian enterprise in Cheboksary. Weekly digest

This week, Ukraine and Russia announced a ceasefire, the US President Donald Trump reported the start of Operation “Freedom”, and the Ukrainian military struck a Russian plant in Cheboksary with “Flamingo” missiles — a thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Truce between Ukraine and Russia mediated by the US

On May 8, the US President Donald Trump reported a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 9, 10 and 11 and announced a prisoner exchange of 1 000 prisoners from each side.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Russia had agreed to a three-day ceasefire and prisoner exchange. In addition, the president issued an official decree allowing Russians to hold a parade in Moscow.

The day before, the Russian Federation declared a "ceasefire" from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 10. Ukraine, in turn, declared a regime of silence on the night of May 5 to 6. The Russians violated it.

The US Operation Freedom to remove neutral ships from the Strait of Hormuz

Trump reported the launch of the project on social media on May 3 without warning Gulf allies. In response, Saudi Arabia told the United States that it would not allow the use of Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh and Saudi airspace to support the operation.

On May 6, Trump declared that Operation Freedom had been temporarily suspended at the request of Pakistan and other countries, as well as due to "significant progress" in negotiations on a possible deal with Iran.

Shooting near the White House

Shots were fired near the White House in the United States on May 4 — law enforcement officers shot an unknown person. The incident occurred at the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington.

American journalist Weed Lyman wrote that at that time the US president was speaking in the East Room of the White House.

Ukraine hits Cheboksary plant with “Flamingo” missiles

On the night of May 5, Ukrainian forces fired long-range FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles at several Russian targets. In particular, the missiles hit a Russian military production facility in Cheboksary, about a thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to Zelensky, the missiles flew more than 1 500 kilometers.

Peter Magyar officially becomes Prime Minister of Hungary

The leader of the “Tisza” party Peter Magyar officially became the Prime Minister of Hungary on May 9. He was voted in by 140 deputies, with 54 against. During his speech, the newly elected Prime Minister called on Hungarian President Tomasz Szujko to resign and for state officials “who were servants of the previous regime” to leave office no later than May 31.

Cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak arrives in Canary Islands

The passengers, none of whom showed signs of infection, will be tested by Spanish health authorities, Spanish officials said. They will then be taken ashore in small boats. After that, closed buses will take the passengers to the Spanish islandʼs main airport, about 10 minutes away, where they will board planes bound for their home countries.

Hantavirus symptoms resemble the flu, but can cause fatal complications. Three people died from hantavirus on board the liner. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that there are five Ukrainian crew members on the liner who do not have signs of the disease.

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