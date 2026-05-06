Zelensky: Russians disrupted ceasefire

The Russian army disrupted the ceasefire declared by Ukraine on the night of May 6.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to him, fighting is ongoing on key areas of the front. Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has already carried out almost 30 assaults. Over the night and morning, there were more than 20 airstrikes with more than 70 bombs.

There were also drone attacks: Ukrainian air defense neutralized almost 90 attack UAVs. Missile strikes were also recorded.

In total, as of 10:00, 1 820 violations of the ceasefire were recorded: shelling, assaults, aviation, and drones.

On May 4, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a ceasefire with Ukraine for May 8-9. It said that if Ukraine disrupts Victory Day in Russia, Russian troops will retaliate against the center of Kyiv. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had not received any official proposal for a ceasefire.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine was declaring a state of silence from 00:00 on the night of May 5 to 6.

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