The Russian Ministry of Defense declared a ceasefire with Ukraine for May 8-9 and hopes that "the Ukrainian side will follow suit".

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

If Ukraine disrupts Victory Day in Russia, the Russian Ministry of Defense threatens a massive missile strike on the center of Kyiv.

Before the announcement, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine had not yet received any official ceasefire proposal. He had previously said that the Kremlin was proposing a truce on May 9 to peacefully hold a military parade and then resume attacks on Ukraine.

On April 29, in a telephone conversation with the US President Donald Trump, Putin said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9. Last year, on April 28, Putin also announced a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued attacks along the entire front line.

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