Zelensky: Ukraine has not yet received any official proposal for a ceasefire on May 9

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine has not yet received any official proposal for a ceasefire on May 9, which is being negotiated by the US and Russia.

He said this in a comment to Suspilne.

"This is Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. If the United States and the Russian Federation are negotiating, it is important that our side knows what they are talking about," Zelensky noted.

He stressed that "a ceasefire for one day, and before that killing our people is unfair", recalling Russiaʼs recent attacks on the Dnipro River and the city of Merefa in the Kharkiv region, where people, including children, were killed and injured.

"After this, stop missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities one day before the parade, and the morning after May 9 they will kill us again," the president said.

On April 29, in a telephone conversation with the US President Donald Trump, Putin said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9. Zelensky said that Russiaʼs goal was to "calmly" hold a military parade and then resume attacks on Ukraine.

Last year, on April 28, Putin also reported a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued attacks along the entire front line.

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