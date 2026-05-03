Russians attacked Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. There is a dead and wounded person

Throughout the day, the Russians continued to attack the Dnipropetrovsk region. Babel has gathered the main information we know about the consequences.

In Dnipro, the occupiers struck a residential area — a dormitory was damaged. Currently, one person is known to have died and 11 injured, six of whom were hospitalized. Among the injured is a 9-year-old girl.

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Five people were injured in the attack in Kryvyi Rih. Among them were two children: a one-year-old and a four-year-old boy who were poisoned by a fire that broke out in a high-rise building. The boys are in moderate condition, one of them was hospitalized.