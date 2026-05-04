7 people killed, nearly 40 injured in Russian attack in Meref (Kharkiv region). Russians also attacked in Zaporizhzhia region (UPD)

A Russian attack on the town of Merefa (Kharkiv region), on May 4 left seven people dead and 36 others injured, including a two-year-old boy.

Such data is provided by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Three days of mourning have been declared for those killed in the Russian strike in the Merefyansk community — from May 5 to 7. During these days, the Ukrainian flag with a mourning ribbon will be lowered on the buildings of local government bodies and enterprises. Entertainment events and music in retail and catering establishments have been banned throughout the community.

The attack damaged at least 10 homes, four shops, a service station, an administrative building, two cars, and a restaurant in the city. The Russians had previously struck the city with an “Iskander” ballistic missile.

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Also during the day, Russians struck Vilniansk in Zaporizhhzia — a couple was killed, four more residents were injured. A church building, a shopping pavilion, and a private house were damaged.

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