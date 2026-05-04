Russians killed five people in Kharkiv region, nearly 20 injured (UPD)

The Russian army attacked the town of Merefa (Kharkiv region). At least five people were killed.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Region Police Department Oleh Syniehubov, as well as the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to him, the city was hit by a missile. Men aged 50 and 63 and women aged 41 and 52 were killed.

19 people were also injured: three of them are in serious condition, and another 13 people received moderate blast injuries.

The attack damaged at least 10 homes, four shops, a service station, an administrative building, two cars, and a restaurant. The Russians had previously struck the city with an “Iskander” ballistic missile.

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Meanwhile, in Daryivka (Kherson region), Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone. A man was injured and is in the hospital.

And the Russian army struck the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region with a guided aerial boms, killing one person.

On the night of May 4, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, 135 of which were neutralized by Ukrainian air defenses. In Kherson, the Russians targeted a high-rise building, injuring two people.

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