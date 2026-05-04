Russians attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, there are casualties in Kherson

On the night of May 4, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 155 drones, 135 of which were neutralized by Ukrainian air defenses. Sumy and Kherson regions were under attack.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 14 drones were hit in 10 places, and debris fell in four. At the time of publication, there are still several drones in the sky.

The Korabelny district of Kherson was under fire at night, an 88-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were injured. They have explosive injuries and contusions, the man also has facial injuries. Several drones also hit a high-rise building.

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The Russians struck Shostka (Sumy region), damaging several high-rise buildings. No casualties.

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