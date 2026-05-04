Zelensky declared a ceasefire from May 6

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraine is declaring a state of silence from 00:00 on the night of May 5 to 6.

He wrote about this on social media.

Zelensky again stated that Ukraine has not yet received any official appeal “regarding the modalities of the cessation of hostilities, which is being announced on Russian social networks”. Before that, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported a truce with Ukraine for May 8-9. They said that if Ukraine disrupts Victory Day in the Russian Federation, Russian troops will strike back at the center of Kyiv.

"We believe that human life is of incomparably greater value than the ʼcelebrationʼ of any anniversary," the president wrote.

According to him, it is realistic to ensure the start of a ceasefire by May 6, and Ukraine will act in a mirror manner from the specified moment.

"It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war, if the Russian Ministry of Defense believes that it will not hold a parade in Moscow without the goodwill of Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

On April 29, in a telephone conversation with the US President Donald Trump, Putin said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9. Zelensky said that Russiaʼs goal was to "calmly" hold a military parade and then resume attacks on Ukraine.

Last year, on April 28, Putin also reported a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued attacks along the entire front line.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.