Shooting near the White House, one person injured

Shots were fired near the White House in the United States — law enforcement officers shot an unknown person.

This was reported by the US Secret Service.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington. An unidentified person was shot by law enforcement officers and his condition is currently unknown.

The U.S. Secret Service is asking people to avoid the area as emergency services are on the scene. No other details are being released at this time.

American journalist Weed Lyman writes that at that time, the US President Donald Trump was speaking in the East Room of the White House, where a small business summit was taking place. Journalists who had gathered on the territory of the presidential administration were taken to the press briefing room.

On April 26, a shooting occurred during the White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner attended by the US President Donald Trump. The attacker, armed with guns and knives, burst into the lobby near the correspondentsʼ dinner venue and rushed into the ballroom before Secret Service agents surrounded and detained him.

Trump was not injured and was immediately taken out of the building. The man managed to shoot and hit a law enforcement officer several times, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and was fine. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old tutor from California, Cole Thomas Allen.

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