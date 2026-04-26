Shooting occurred at an event attended by Trump. What is known

A shooting occurred during a White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner attended by the US President Donald Trump.

The Associated Press writes about this.

The attacker, armed with guns and knives, burst into the lobby near the press dinner venue and rushed into the ballroom before Secret Service agents surrounded him and detained him. Trump was not injured and was quickly escorted from the premises.

The man managed to shoot and hit the law enforcement officer several times — he was wearing a bulletproof vest, and everything was fine.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen of Torrance, California. He is scheduled to be charged with assault with a weapon and assault on a federal officer. CNN writes that he was a tutor and even had the title of "teacher of the month" at the company where he worked.

Donald J. Trump / TruthSocial

Law enforcement officials believe Allen acted alone. His motives are currently unknown. When Trump was asked if he thought the attack was related to the war in Iran, he said, "I donʼt think so."

At the time of the attack, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna was in the hall, among others.

This was the third time since 2024 that Donald Trump has been threatened by an assailant who was in close proximity to him. In July 2024, he was shot at during a campaign rally in Butler, and in September of that year, a shooting occurred near Trumpʼs golf club in Florida.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.