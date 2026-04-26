CBS News: Suspect in shooting at Trump event explains his motives

Cole Thomas Allen, who is accused of shooting at an event with Donald Trump, has named White House officials as his target.

This is reported by CBS News, citing sources.

The shooting occurred during a White House Correspondentsʼ Association dinner.

The shooter is known to be 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen, a tutor from California who even had a Teacher of the Month award from the company he worked for. He fired about 5-8 shots before being apprehended. He will be arraigned in court tomorrow (April 27).

Allen was a guest at the hotel where the event was held, but it is not known when he checked in or what law enforcement found in his room. He was not injured in the shooting.

This is the third time since 2024 that Trump has been threatened by an assailant who was in close proximity to him. In July 2024, he was shot at during a campaign rally in Butler, and in September of that year, a shooting occurred near Trumpʼs golf club in Florida.

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