Ukraine hit a plant in Cheboksary with “Flamingo” missiles — a thousand kilometers from the border

On the night of May 5, Ukrainian troops struck several Russian targets with long-range FP-5 “Flamingo” cruise missiles.

This was reported by President Zelensky.

In particular, the missiles hit a Russian military production facility in Cheboksary, about a thousand kilometers from the Ukrainian border. According to Zelensky, the missiles flew more than 1 500 kilometers.

Earlier, Ukrainian monitoring channels wrote that Ukraine struck the VNIIR-Progress enterprise at night and in the morning. It produces electronics for many types of Russian military equipment, including navigation elements for the Russian Navy, aviation, and armored vehicles. Ukraine has repeatedly attacked it, the last reports of attacks were on February 18.

The last time the Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles were used was on March 28. They struck the “Promsintez” plant in Chapayevsk (Samara region, Russia). It specializes in the production of explosive components used to equip ammunition, bombs, and missiles.

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