Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles attacked an explosives factory in the Samara region of the Russian Federation

On the night of March 27, servicemen of the missile forces and artillery of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the “Promsintez” plant in Chapayevsk (Samara region, Russia) with FP-5 “Flamingo” missiles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

The company specializes in the production of explosive components used to equip ammunition, bombs, and missiles.

The plant produces over 30 000 tons of military explosives annually.

Ukrainian missiles hit the production area of the enterprise. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Ukrainian “Flamingo” missiles also hit the Votkinsky plant in Udmurtia, Russia, on February 21, which manufactures intercontinental ballistic missiles.

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