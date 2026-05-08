Trump reported the introduction of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 9, 10 and 11 and reported a new prisoner exchange

The US President Donald Trump reported the introduction of a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on May 9, 10, and 11 and declared a prisoner exchange.

The president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

According to him, this truce will include a cessation of all hostilities, as well as an exchange of 1 000 prisoners from each side.

On April 29, in a telephone conversation with the US President Donald Trump, Putin said that he was ready to declare a ceasefire on May 9. Zelensky said that Russiaʼs goal was to "calmly" hold a military parade and then resume attacks on Ukraine.

Recently, the Russian Federation declared a "truce" from 00:00 on May 8 to 10. Ukraine, in turn, declared a regime of silence on the night of May 5 to 6. The Russians violated it.

Last year, on April 28, Putin also reported a ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11. Despite this, the Russians continued attacks along the entire front line.

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