Cruise ship with hantavirus outbreak arrives in Canary Islands

The MV Hondius cruise ship, which has been hit by an outbreak of the deadly hantavirus, arrived at the port of Granadilla on the island of Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain) on the morning of May 10. There, it will anchor to evacuate passengers and some of the crew.

Reuters writes about this.

The passengers, none of whom showed signs of infection, will be tested by Spanish health authorities, Spanish officials said. They will then be taken ashore in small boats. After that, closed buses will take the passengers to the Spanish islandʼs main airport, about 10 minutes away, where they will board planes bound for their home countries.

The 14 Spanish citizens are to be the first to disembark and will be quarantined for seven days in a military hospital. The other passengers will follow in groups. The 30 crew members will remain on board and head to the Netherlands, where the ship will be disinfected.

The European Health Agency reported that all passengers on the liner are considered high-risk contacts.

Three people on the ship died from hantavirus. The WHO believes the outbreak was caused by close contact between people.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that there are five Ukrainian crew members on board the liner. They do not show any signs of illness.

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