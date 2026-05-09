El Pais: Spain has declared quarantine for its citizens who traveled on a ship with hantavirus

In Spain, 14 Spanish citizens who traveled on the MV Hondius cruise ship with hantavirus will spend at least seven days in hospital in quarantine. This could be extended.

This was reported by the Spanish newspaper El Pais, citing the order.

Initially, Defense Minister Margarita Robles claimed that the isolation would be voluntary. However, the government later passed a special order for mandatory quarantine — which was later approved by the court.

Once the Spaniards arrive in Madrid, they will undergo a PCR test and repeat the procedure seven days later. In addition, they will have their temperatures taken twice a day at the hospital and will be monitored for hantavirus symptoms.

Three people died on the ship from hantavirus. The WHO believes the outbreak was caused by close contact between people.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that there are five Ukrainian crew members on board the liner. They do not show any signs of illness.

The liner will dock in the Canary Islands — from there, foreigners will be evacuated, and Spaniards will be transported to a hospital in Madrid.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.