Cruise ship with hantavirus leaves for Canary Islands, five people evacuated

The cruise ship with hantavirus, the MV Hondius, has set sail for the Canary Islands and is scheduled to dock on May 9.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the BBC.

There are five Ukrainian crew members on board, and they do not show any signs of illness. Five people were evacuated from the ship with symptoms of the virus, two of whom tested positive for the disease.

According to the operator of the cruise ship Oceanwide Expeditions, two people who were confirmed to have the disease were evacuated in serious condition to a hospital in the Netherlands.

The other three people with symptoms are citizens of the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany. The latter had contact with a woman who died from hantavirus. Earlier, a passenger evacuated to Switzerland was confirmed to have hantavirus.

146 people from 23 countries remain on the ship.

Three people died on the ship from hantavirus. The WHO suggests that the outbreak may have been caused by close contact between people.

Hantavirus is a genus of virus carried by rodents. In humans, it affects the lungs and kidneys.

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