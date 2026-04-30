Pentagon names the amount the US spent on Operation Epic Fury against Iran

In the nearly 60 days of war with Iran, the US spent $25 billion on its Operation Epic Fury.

This was announced by the acting Pentagon comptroller (financial director) Jules Hurst during a hearing before the Armed Services Committee in the US Congress, NBC News reports.

He added that the majority of these costs are for ammunition and include operational costs, maintenance and equipment replacement.

Democrat Adam Smith asked at the hearing whether the Department of Defense plans to request additional funding.

"We will prepare a supplementary bill through the White House, which we will submit to Congress as soon as we have a full estimate of the costs associated with the conflict," Hearst replied.

In March, Pentagon officials told Congress that the war had cost $11.3 billion in just the first six days.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels a day.

On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.

On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.

On April 19, Donald Trump announced that his representatives would go to Pakistan for talks. But Iran refused to send its delegation. The Foreign Ministry noted that the US had violated the ceasefire, and Iran "cannot forget the US attacks on it during previous talks".

On April 21, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had extended the truce with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions.

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