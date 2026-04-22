The US spent half of its THAAD and Patriot missiles on the war against Iran

The US military has significantly depleted its stockpile of essential missiles during the war with Iran. If another conflict breaks out in the coming years, the US could run out of ammunition.

This was told to CNN by sources familiar with the latest Pentagon stockpile estimates.

In the past seven weeks of the war, the US military has used up at least 45% of its stockpile of precision-guided missiles and at least half of its THAAD and Patriot interceptor missiles, according to an analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. These figures are almost identical to the Pentagon’s own classified stockpile data, the sources said.

CNN sources also say that the Americans have used up about 30% of their Tomahawk missiles, more than 20% of their long-range air-to-surface missiles, and almost 20% of their SM-3 and SM-6 missiles. It will take about four to five years to replenish these stocks.

The estimates of depleted stockpiles stand in stark contrast to recent statements by President Donald Trump that the US is not experiencing a shortage of weapons — even as he himself has requested additional funding for missiles due to the war with Iran.

In a comment to reporters, Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said that the military "has everything necessary to carry out the instructions at the time and place chosen by the president".