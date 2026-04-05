The extradition request for Mindich and Zukerman, the recording of the conversation between Lavrov and Szijjártó, and the mission to the Moon. Weekly digest

This week, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office sent a request to Israel for the extradition of Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman, investigative journalists published recordings of conversations between Russian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Peter Szijjarto, and NASA sent the first manned mission to the Moon since 1972.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Extradition request for Mindich and Zukerman

On Tuesday, March 31, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed Babel that they had sent a request to the Israeli Ministry of Justice for the extradition of the Midas case defendants Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman.

Earlier, the lead detective in the case Oleksandr Abakumov said in an interview that two weeks ago, NABU submitted all the necessary documents for extradition to the Prosecutor General for signature. Abakumov said that as far as he knows, the document is still signed by the Prosecutor General.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office stated that procedural and technical shortcomings were discovered during the processing of the documents submitted by NABU.

Then, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, together with NABU, processed and supplemented 24 volumes of materials, and also prepared and translated the text of the request. When the errors were finally eliminated, the extradition request was sent to the Israeli Ministry of Justice.

Law enforcement officials consider Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Zukerman to be co-organizers of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector. Mindich was the mastermind, and Zukerman ran the back office for money laundering.

Back in December, Mindich was found in Israel by journalists from Ukrainska Pravda. At the time, he called the case against him a “steep media attack”. And in February, Mindich said he was ready to return to Ukraine and go to pre-trial detention, “if there is a fair bail”.

Journalists published a recording of a conversation between Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó

On Tuesday, March 31, a group of Hungarian investigative journalists published audio recordings of conversations between Russian and Hungarian Foreign Ministers Sergei Lavrov and Péter Szijjártó, which suggest that Hungary acted in Russiaʼs interests in the European Union.

In particular, in August 2024, just an hour after Szijjártó arrived in Budapest from St. Petersburg, Lavrov called him at the request of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, who is said to be one of Putin’s favorite businessmen.

Usmanov himself is under sanctions by the EU, the US, Canada and the UK over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The oligarch wanted his sister, Gulbahor Ismailova, removed from the EU sanctions list, and Szijjártó promised to help.

Szijjártó told Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin that he was doing everything possible to "cancel" the decisive EU sanctions package aimed at the Russian shadow fleet, promised to help remove Russian banks and oil companies from the sanctions list, and said that he was fighting against the entire 18th package of sanctions and trying to save as many Russian organizations as possible.

In addition, the recordings of the conversations show that Szijjártó regularly informed Lavrov about the details of confidential negotiations between European diplomats.

During the same call to Lavrov on August 30, 2024, the Hungarian Foreign Minister revealed details of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, in which he participated the day before.