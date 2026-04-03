The “Mejlis” officially received the status of a representative body of the Crimean Tatar people

The Cabinet of Ministers granted the “Mejlis” of the Crimean Tatar people the official legal status of a representative body.
This is reported on the government website.
The “Mejlis” now officially represents the Crimean Tatar people at the state level. Previously, it had de facto fulfilled this role, but had no established legal status.
Authorities must now consult with the “Mejlis” before making decisions affecting the Crimean Tatar people, including issues of language, education, culture, media, and integration.
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree obliging the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve this issue.
- The “Mejlis” was established on June 30, 1991, at the first session of the II Kurultai (national congress) of Crimean Tatars in Simferopol, but still did not have the legal status of a representative body.
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