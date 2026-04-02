Moldova finally left the CIS

The Parliament of Moldova has declared the Agreement, Protocol and Statute of the international organization Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) invalid. The decision was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova.

This was reported on the website of the Moldovan government.

The Foreign Ministry initiated the annulment of the agreements because Russia violated the main principle of the CIS — respect for the borders of other states. The Kremlin is waging war against Ukraine, committing acts of aggression against Georgia, and illegally maintaining troops in Moldova.

The Moldovan parliament said that the decision to leave the CIS is a step towards joining the EU. As a result of the cancellation of the agreement, the state budget will save about $170 000.

Moldova will remain a party to only a few CIS agreements, particularly in the trade, economic and social spheres. Chisinau has so far denounced about 70 agreements with the CIS.

CIS is a regional international organization established in December 1991 after the collapse of the USSR to regulate relations between the former Soviet republics. It currently unites nine post-Soviet states: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Georgia withdrew from the CIS in 2008 (after the war with Russia), and Ukraine in 2018. At the end of March 2026, Ukraine withdrew from 116 agreements within the CIS. Moldova began the withdrawal process in January 2026.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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