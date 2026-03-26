Ukraine withdraws from 116 agreements within the CIS

Ukraine is withdrawing from 116 agreements within the framework of the international organization of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This step was initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Cabinet of Ministers.

This was reported by Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

According to him, Ukraine must "sever the last legal threads" that bind it to Russia and Belarus.

Thanks to this step, Ukraine terminated 25 treaties, denounced three, and withdrew from 88 international agreements. Of these, five are related to the Russian Federation, 23 to Belarus, 87 to the CIS, and one trilateral treaty between Ukraine, the Russian Federation, and Belarus.

In February, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed decrees withdrawing from 31 international treaties within the CIS. The Verkhovna Rada also registered 14 draft laws terminating the validity of 74 international agreements.

CIS is a regional international organization established in December 1991 after the collapse of the USSR to regulate relations between the former Soviet republics. It currently unites nine post-Soviet states: Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

Ukraine did not sign the CIS Charter, therefore de jure it was not a member state of the Commonwealth, but had the status of a founding state and a member state of the CIS.

Georgia left the CIS in 2008 (after the war with Russia), and Ukraine in 2018. In January 2026, Moldova began the process of leaving.

Author: Veronika Dovhanets

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