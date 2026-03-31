NABU has prepared documents for Mindichʼs extradition. They have been under the Prosecutor Generalʼs signature for two weeks now

Two weeks ago, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) submitted all necessary documents for the extradition of Tymur Mindich, a figure in the "Midas" case, to the Prosecutor General for signature.

The lead detective in the case Oleksandr Abakumov spoke about this in an interview with the channel "YE QUETTANNYA".

"Two weeks ago, we sent all the extradition materials to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. As far as I know, they are still under the signature of the Prosecutor General," he said.

Abakumov emphasized that Israel is a very difficult country for extradition. In order to carry out this process, virtually all materials of the criminal proceedings must be transferred to the Israeli side.

"It seems to me that the Prosecutor General should sign this extradition request as soon as possible. But there may indeed be procedures for examining the validity directly by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office," Abakumov said.

When asked whether NABU really expects Israel to extradite Mindich, the detective replied: there have been cases when Israel has extradited its citizen to Ukraine, but these are extremely rare exceptions.

Tymur Mindich is considered the organizer of a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector. On December 1, the Supreme Court of Ukraine sent him into custody in absentia.

Mindich himself is currently in Israel — he was found there in December by journalists from Ukrainska Pravda. At the time, he called the case against him a "steep media attack". And in February, Mindich said that he was ready to return to Ukraine and go to pre-trial detention "if there is honest bail".

What is known about the “Midas” case?

According to NABU, the participants in the scheme forced “Energoatom” counterparties to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services provided and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status. In addition to Mindich, the following are involved in the case:

former advisor to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myronyuk (“Rocket”);

(“Rocket”); Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security of “JSC NNEGC Energoatom” Dmytro Basov (“Tenor”);

(“Tenor”); four "employees" of the back office for money laundering: Oleksandr Zukerman ("Sugarman"), Ihor Fursenko ("Rioshyk"), Lesya Ustymenko and Lyudmila Zorina.

The NABU recordings also show the Minister of Energy, who at that time held this position Herman Halushchenko. NABU also claims that the participants in the scheme transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was suspected of illegal enrichment and sent to custody for two months.

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