In March, Ukrainian drones killed and wounded almost 34 000 Russians. It is a record

Ukrainian drones killed and seriously wounded 33 988 Russians in March, and another 1 363 Russian soldiers were killed by artillery and other weapons. This is the highest figure for the entire war.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the president, Ukraine has video of every attack on Russians. Zelensky also heard a report by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov on the situation in the areas and attacks on Russian targets. Kyiv is ready to share the data with partners.

The Ukrainian military has also been much more active in destroying Russian air defense systems last month (274 in March). There are also tangible results in attacks on Russian warehouses and military logistics.

Zelensky also announced decisions on how to strengthen the Ukrainian infantry, the contract system in the army, and the stateʼs response to the SEZ. Ukraine plans to increase exports of domestic drones and scale up joint production with partners.

In the past 24 hours alone, on April 2, Ukrainian troops eliminated 1 230 Russian soldiers at the front. In total, the number of Russian losses (killed and wounded) reached 1.3 million.

Author: Veronika Dovhanyuk

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