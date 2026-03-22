The death of Filaret, the wreckage of the “Lancet” on Maidan, and the MP Marchenko trial. Weekly digest

This week, the Patriarch Emeritus of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Filaret died. The Russians attacked Kyiv with electric “Lancet” drones, which usually cannot reach the capital. The MP Lyudmyla Marchenko was sentenced to two years in prison by HACC for illegal assistance in traveling abroad.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

“Lancets” attack on Kyiv

On March 16, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones. After the attack, wreckage of Russian electric drones "Lancet" was found on Independence Square. The occupiers use these drones for attacks on the front. They have a small ammunition supply and a range of up to 90 kilometers, so they could not reach the capital.

Adviser to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov later revealed the details of the attack. The invaders waited for a favorable wind towards the capital, removed the warhead from 40 “Lancets” and attached additional batteries.

The goal was to demonstrate the wreckage of this drone in Kyiv. Together with them, they launched “Shaheds”, to which they attached spare parts of the “Lancets”.

At such a long distance, the “Lancets” can be controlled at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers, but they cannot attack on the ground. Most of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses on their way to the capital, but a few flew through and left debris on Independence Square.

“Flash” suggests that such an attack was organized so that the drone manufacturer had a story for new purchases, or it was an information special operation.

Arrest of the SBU officials in corruption case

On Monday, March 16, SBU detained the deputy heads of the Rivne and Kyiv departments of the special service — Ihor Brik and Oleh Tokarchuk — as well as their alleged intermediary Andriy Avdievsky. The next day, they were informed of suspicion of bribery.

According to the investigation, they demanded more than $600 000 from the head of a monopoly company in the amber business to reclassify the case so that those involved would avoid liability. For this money, they also promised to "hang" charges on fake people and not create artificial obstacles during amber mining in the region.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Andriy Avdievsky

Both organizers of the deal and their accomplice were caught red-handed while transferring over $270 000 in a restaurant in the Kyiv region. Smartphones were seized from the suspects during searches. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

On March 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) sent Avdievsky and Brik to pre-trial detention center for two months with the alternative of bail of almost a million hryvnias (UAH), and released Tokarchuk on bail of UAH 998 400.

Ukraine received the final criteria for EU accession

On Tuesday, March 17, the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels received the criteria (benchmarks) for joining the European Union for the last three negotiation clusters.

These are clusters 3 “Competitiveness and Inclusive Development”, 4 “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” and 5 “Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy”. The Cabinet of Ministers immediately sent the received document with the conditions to the Verkhovna Rada to work together on implementation.

In December, Ukraine received criteria for three other clusters:

1 “Fundamentals of the EU accession process”,

2 “Internal market,” and 6 “External relations”.

Ukraine now has a full package of conditions that must be met to join the EU.

However, negotiations on any of the clusters have not yet officially opened.