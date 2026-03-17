Ukraine has received criteria for EU accession in the last three clusters

The Ukrainian delegation in Brussels received the criteria (benchmarks) for joining the European Union for the last three negotiation clusters.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

These are clusters 3 “Competitiveness and Inclusive Development”, 4 “Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity” and 5 “Resources, Agriculture and Cohesion Policy”. The Cabinet of Ministers immediately sent the received document with the conditions to the Verkhovna Rada to work together on implementation.

In December, Ukraine received criteria for three other clusters — 1 “Fundamentals of the EU accession process,” 2 “Internal market”, and 6 “External relations”. Ukraine now has a full package of conditions that must be met to join the EU.

However, negotiations on any of the clusters have not yet officially opened.