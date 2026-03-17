How the “Lancet” wreckage ended up on Maidan. The Advisor to the Minister of Defense told the details of yesterdayʼs attack on Kyiv

The Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy ("Flash") Beskresnov shared on social media the details of the Russian attack on Kyiv on the morning of March 16.

Then, on Independence Square, the wreckage of a Russian electric drone "Lancet", which the occupiers use at the front and which does not have enough range to reach the capital, was discovered.

The occupiers waited for a favourable wind towards the capital, removed the warhead from 40 “Lancets” and attached additional batteries. The goal was to demonstrate the wreckage of this drone in Kyiv. Together with them, they launched “Shaheds”, to which they attached spare parts from the “Lancets”.

At such a long distance, the Lancets can be controlled at an altitude of 1.5 kilometers, but cannot attack on the ground. Most of the drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses on their way to the capital, but a few flew in and left debris on Independence Square.