The SBU officials were informed of suspicions of extortion of over $620 000 from a business

Law enforcement officers reported suspicions to three people in the case of pressure on business — two officials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and an intermediary.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Among the suspects are the deputy head of the SBU department in Kyiv and the region, the deputy head of SBU in the Rivne region, and a civilian who acted as an intermediary.

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According to the investigation, they demanded money from entrepreneurs for "solving problems". In particular, they promised to close criminal cases or not to interfere in the work of the business.

This is an amount of over $620 000, for this money, the business was guaranteed “smooth operation.” The money was transferred in installments: on March 6 in Kyiv, entrepreneurs transferred the first $50 000.

After that, they were given a plan on how to “solve the issue” with the case. On March 16, another $250 000 was transferred to a restaurant in the Kyiv region. In total, law enforcement officers documented the receipt of over $322 000.

Separately, investigators established that an the SBU official in the Rivne region received over $22 000 through the same intermediary for not interfering with amber mining.

All three suspects were detained, the money was seized. The detainees face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation is ongoing — law enforcement officers are checking whether there were other participants in the scheme.

On February 25, law enforcement officers exposed the commander of Air Force logistics and the head of the regional SBU for corruption in the construction of aircraft shelters.

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