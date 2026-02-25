Law enforcement officers exposed the Air Force Logistics Commander and the head of the regional SBU for corruption

Law enforcement officers have exposed the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the regional department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Zhytomyr region for corruption. Both officials were detained.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Law enforcement officials do not name their names, but Babelʼs sources say that they are Colonels Andriy Ukrainets and Volodymyr Kompanichenko.

According to the investigation, in May 2025, the state allocated UAH 1.4 billion for the construction of collapsible arched shelters for aircraft. However, SBU inspections revealed that the projects did not meet safety requirements, the shelters did not guarantee proper protection of aviation, and the cost of the work was significantly overstated.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Despite this, advance payments began to be made to contractors. To hide the embezzlement of funds and stop inspections, the logistics commander turned to the head of the regional USBU with a request to "assist" in bribing the leadership of military counterintelligence.

According to the investigation, he agreed and acted as a "guarantor" of the scheme, since he had previously involved one of the contractors. Law enforcement officers established that the defendants offered about UAH 13 million (1% of the financing amount) for concealing the embezzlement.

They also planned to involve "loyal" auditors to prepare fictitious conclusions on the quality of construction. On February 25, while trying to transfer some of the money, the participants in the scheme were detained. $320 000 was taken from them.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.