Archbishop of Sumy and Okhtyrka Nikodim was elected as the new patriarch of the UOC KP

Archbishop Nikodim of Sumy and Okhtyrsky was elected the new patriarch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Kyiv Patriarchate (KP).

He reported this on his Facebook page.

He was elected at an extraordinary council of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, which was attended by seven bishops.

In the message, Nikodim emphasized that the bishops maintain the UOC KP as an independent institution and will not join any other church structures.

At the same time, Nikodim published a joint statement by the bishops of the UOC KP, in which they condemned the actions of the leadership of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. According to them, they “forcibly and godlessly took the body of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret from the hospital and transported him to St. Michaelʼs Cathedral for burial” against his will.

Patriarch Emeritus Filaret of Kyiv died yesterday at the age of 97. He had led the UOC KP since 1995.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.