The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen preventive measures in the bribery case against two suspected SBU officials and their accomplice

On March 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed preventive measures on two SBU employees and their intermediary in the case of bribery in the amber sector in the Rivne region.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Civilian Andriy Avdrievsky, whom the investigation considers to be an intermediary, was placed under arrest for 60 days — until May 4. He can be released on bail of UAH 998 400.

During his arrest, he was banned from leaving Kyiv, from communicating with witnesses, and was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. Prosecutors say the three acted together, and Avdrievskyi knew full well that it was illegal.

According to the investigation, he was given the money in two parts: on March 6 in Kyiv, $50 000 was handed over, which was found during a search of his car, and on March 16 in a restaurant in the Kyiv region, $250 000.

The deputy head of SBU in Kyiv and the region Oleh Tokarchuk was granted bail of UAH 998 400. The investigation claims that Tokarchuk used Avdrievsky to transfer a bribe.

The deputy director of SBU in the Rivne region Ihor Brik was also arrested for two months on bail of UAH 998 000. According to the investigation, through Avdrievsky, he demanded $22 000 from an amber mining company in order not to interfere with its work.

The investigation began on March 16, when SBU detained two employees and an intermediary while transferring part of the bribe – $270 000. The next day, the Prosecutor General informed them of the suspicion. All three face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property for accepting a bribe.

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