Disqualification from the Olympics of skeletonist Heraskevych, “Ramstein” and the detention of ex-minister Halushchenko. Weekly digest

This week, one of the most high-profile events was the disqualification of Ukrainian skeletonist Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Olympic Games. The 33rd meeting in the “Ramstein” format and the 62nd Munich Security Conference were also held, the main award of which was received by the Ukrainian people.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

Skeleton athlete from Ukraine disqualified from the Olympics for “memory helmet”

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych planned to start the first race of this yearʼs Olympics wearing a helmet depicting Ukrainian athletes who died during Russiaʼs full-scale invasion.

However, the International Olympic Committee did not allow it, saying it violated the ban on political, racial or religious propaganda.

Heraskevych stated that he would continue to skate in his helmet because he did not consider it a violation of the IOC rules. The Olympic Committee offered him an alternative — a black headband, but the athlete refused. In the end, he was disqualified before the first race.

Ukrainian and foreign athletes, media people, politicians, and businesses offered financial assistance to Heraskevych. President Volodymyr Zelensky also supported the Ukrainian, he awarded Heraskevych the Order of Freedom.

After that, the athleteʼs lawyers filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but it rejected the claim. The Ukrainian skeleton athlete will still not be able to participate in the competition, but he was allowed to be at the Olympics and his accreditation was returned.

The European Parliament supported a €90 billion loan for Ukraine in 2026-2027

Of this amount, €60 billion will go to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense, and €30 billion to macro-financial assistance and budget support. The loan will be financed through joint EU borrowing. Ukraine will repay it after receiving war reparations from Russia.

The decision still needs to be supported by the European Council, only after that the European Commission will be able to pay the first payment. This is expected to happen at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

Former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko detained

This happened on February 15, when Halushchenko tried to cross the border. NABU says that the former minister was detained as part of the "Midas" case, a large-scale investigation into corruption in the energy sector.