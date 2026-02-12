The Defense Forces attacked Russian arsenal with “Flamingo” missiles

The Ukrainian military struck an arsenal in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation with a Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missile.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is one of the largest arsenals in the Russian Federation. It stored missiles, ammunition, and explosives.

In addition, in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian military attacked a company that manufactured equipment for missile and aviation systems. A fire broke out there. Russian ammunition depots were hit in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The General Staff also said that as a result of the February 11 attack on the Volgogradsky refinery, the main primary oil refining unit ELOU-AVT-1, elements of AVT-3, and the infrastructure of the enterprise were damaged. Some of the other units were stopped or their load was reduced.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.