Zelensky awarded skeleton athlete Heraskevych the Order of Freedom after disqualification from the Olympics

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky awarded skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych the Order of Freedom.

This is stated in the presidential decree of February 12.

The Ukrainian athlete received the order "for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, civic courage and patriotism in defending the ideals of freedom and democratic values".

Vladyslav Heraskevych planned to start the first race of this yearʼs Olympic Games wearing a "memory helmet" depicting Ukrainian athletes who died due to Russian aggression. However, the International Olympic Committee did not allow this — they stated that it violated the ban on political, racial or religious propaganda.

At the same time, Heraskevych stated that he would continue to skate in this helmet, both in training and in competitions. He noted that he did not consider the "memory helmet" a violation of the IOC rules.

Instead, IOC suggested that he wear a black headband instead of a helmet, but the athlete refused. Ultimately, the Ukrainian skeleton athlete was disqualified.

Ukrainian Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi said Ukraine would appeal Heraskevychʼs disqualification "in the legal field". He supported the athlete, saying he "acted with dignity".

President Volodymyr Zelensky also supported Vladyslav Heraskevych. He recalled that Russia has violated Olympic principles and started wars many times. Zelensky thanked the athlete for his clear position.

In addition to Heraskevych, two other Ukrainian athletes were banned from competing in their own helmets at this yearʼs Olympics. Freestyle skater Kateryna Kotsar was unable to compete in a helmet with the inscription "Be brave like Ukrainian," and short track speed skater Oleh Handei was unable to compete in a helmet with the quote from Ukrainian writer Lina Kostenko, "Where heroism takes place, there is no final defeat.”

