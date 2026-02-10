Athlete Heraskevych responded to the IOC ban on a helmet with images of deceased Ukrainian athletes: “I donʼt consider this a violation”

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych commented on the International Olympic Committeeʼs (IOC) ban on wearing helmets with images of deceased Ukrainian athletes during competitions.

In a video on his Facebook page, he said that he did not consider this a violation of any IOC rules.

"I firmly believe that we did not violate any IOC rules, the so-called Rule 50. It directly states that political, discriminatory, and racial propaganda is prohibited. I do not see that there is one or the other on our helmet. Therefore, we will fight to the end," Heraskevych emphasized.

He noted that the IOC did not consider it a violation when American athletes held political performances in arenas, or when an Italian snowboarder performed with a Russian flag on his helmet.

Heraskevych added that it is a principled position for him to participate in competitions in this particular helmet, because the deceased Ukrainian athletes "fought for us to the end".

"And it is thanks to their sacrifice that we are able to participate in these Olympic Games today. I firmly believe that these Olympic Games can be held because of their sacrifice, otherwise this war would have been in Europe a long time ago," the Ukrainian skeleton athlete noted.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Despite the fact that IOC did not allow Vladyslav Heraskevych to wear a helmet with the image of deceased Ukrainian athletes and offered a black armband as an alternative, the athlete still went out to training wearing a helmet.

He was supported by Ukrainian luger Olena Smaha — during her third single-sled run at the Olympic Games, she showed a palm with the inscription: "Memory is not a violation.”

