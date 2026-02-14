Russian losses, security guarantees and missiles are what Ukraine needs most now — Zelenskyʼs speech in Munich

During his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about Russian losses, security guarantees, and missiles, which Ukraine needs most now.

This became known from a YouTube broadcast.

According to Zelensky, there is currently no power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged by Russian strikes, but we still generate electricity. That is why we need air defense missiles — those that our partners provided on Sunday were already used this Thursday.

In particular, these include missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, and IRIS-T. In second place in terms of need is energy assistance, and in third place is EU membership.

"There is no country in Europe that could defend itself by relying only on its own technologies and funds," the president said.

The Ukrainian leader also spoke about Russian losses: 156 soldiers is the price Russia pays for every kilometer of occupied Ukrainian land in the Donetsk region. Russia mobilizes approximately 40 000 people every month.

In December alone, Ukrainian forces neutralized 35 000 Russians, killed and seriously wounded. In January, Russian attacks were fewer, and Russian losses amounted to almost 30 000 killed and wounded.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine is ready to sign agreements with the US and Europe. An agreement on security guarantees should be attached to any agreement to end the war.

"Ukraine will do everything to make the negotiations successful, we are in constant contact with Witkoff and Kushner," Zelensky said.

The president also stated that Ukraine would be ready for elections provided there was a two-month ceasefire.

The second day of a three-day security conference is underway in Munich. Also known as the Munich Security Conference (MSC), it is the central international forum for debate on security policy topics. The MSC was founded in 1963.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference will bring together approximately 1,000 participants from nearly 120 countries, including 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, over 30 heads of defense agencies, and heads of over 40 international organizations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.