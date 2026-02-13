Fedorov revealed what kind of aid will be included in the €32 billion package from “Ramstein”

Partner countries at the “Ramstein” format meeting confirmed one of the largest budgets for support for Ukraine — almost €32 billion. Separate funding is provided for ammunition, military training, and other defense needs.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side presented its partners with defense goals for the year and an action plan that provides for further joint work with allies and long-term support for Ukraineʼs defense, the minister said.

In terms of funds, over €5 billion has already been formalized in the form of specific packages, including over €2.11 billion for Ukrainian drones, over €421 million for the PURL initiative, and almost €1.7 billion for air defense.

Several key allies have announced significant contributions. The UK is allocating €574 million to air defence, contributing €172 million to PURL and overall planning to provide almost €4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine by 2026.

Germany is providing at least a billion euros for drone purchases and funding air defense and drone unit projects as part of its €11.5 billion aid budget for Ukraine. Denmark is increasing military aid by €358 million to approximately €1.70 billion in 2026.

Norway has allocated almost €6 billion for 2026, including €1.18 billion for drones, almost €600 million for air defense, €168 million for artillery, and €105 million for PURL. At the same time, Slovenia announced an aid package of €4.22 million.

The Netherlands has pledged to spend at least 0.25% of GDP on Ukraine’s defense and €90 million on PURL, while Belgium will provide €1 billion in military aid this year. Sweden has announced a package of €1.2 billion and €100 million on PURL — a total of €3.7 billion in aid this year.

Spain is providing €1 billion in 2026. Canada is providing €42 million for the “Danish model” of procurement and €37 million for medical aid. Iceland is providing €6.74 million for PURL and €2 million for arms purchases through another fund.

The Baltic countries have also confirmed their support: Lithuania is allocating €223 million this year, and Latvia and Estonia plan to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to strengthening Ukrainian defense.

In addition, Australia announced a new contribution to PURL, Portugal reported contributions to PURL and the "Czech initiative", as well as the transfer of armored vehicles and drones. Turkey will also contribute to strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

PURL is a mechanism created by the US and NATO that allows allies to purchase American weapons for Ukraine through joint contributions. As of the end of December, partners had already contributed $4.18 billion.

