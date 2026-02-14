The main prize of the Munich Security Conference was awarded to the Ukrainian people

The Ukrainian people received the 2026 Ewald von Kleist Prize. This is the main award of the Munich Security Conference.

This is stated on the conference website, and the award ceremony was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The award is named after the founder of the Munich Conference, a participant in the assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler on July 20, 1944. It is awarded for outstanding contributions to the cause of peace and the resolution of international conflicts.

The Ukrainian people received it "as a sign of deep gratitude for the courage, self-sacrifice, and unwavering determination to defend their freedom and the freedom of all of Europe, as well as in honor of the many who died or were wounded".

Офіс Президента України / YouTube

President Volodymyr Zelensky received the award on behalf of Ukrainians. The eulogy was delivered by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In his speech, Zelensky thanked European leaders and their countries (in particular, Denmark together with Greenland), Donald Trump, and "even Viktor" because he pushes everyone in Europe to be better.

Last year, the prize was awarded to the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas; in 2024, — to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley and former US Secretary of State John Kerry; and in 2023 — to Finland and Sweden.

