The Verkhovna Rada Committee supported the dismissal of the SBU head Malyuk for the second time

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported the dismissal of the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk for the second time.

This was reported by the MP from the "European Solidarity" party, a member of the committee Iryna Friz.

There were 12 MPs — pro, 5 — against, and one — abstained.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the MP from “Voice”, today the parliament will vote on Malyukʼs release.

Personnel changes in government

Zelensky began the year by reshuffling Ukraineʼs leadership. He first reported that, effective January 2, the Office of the President would be headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who had previously been head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now GUR is headed by former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed on November 28.

Now, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will become Budanovʼs first deputy in the Presidential Administration. Zelensky has offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy. And the position of Defense Minister will go to the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

On January 4, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Valeriy Vavrynyuk as acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. Former head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deyneko will become an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs.

On January 5, Serhiy Kyslytsia was appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. On the same day, Vasyl Malyuk reported that he was resigning from the post of head of SBU. He will now be replaced by Yevhen Khmara, the head of the Special Operations Center "A".

Already on January 8, Zelensky signed decrees appointing new heads of the Chernivtsi, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Vinnytsia regional state administrations.

