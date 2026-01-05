Vasyl Malyuk is leaving the post of the SBU head: who will head the agency in his place (UPD)

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Malyuk reported that he is leaving his post.

His statement was published by SBU in a telegram.

He stated that he would remain in the SBU system in order to "implement world-class asymmetric special operations".

"I am confident that a strong and modern special service is the key to the security of our state. The changes that the President of Ukraine is implementing in the defense sector are aimed at this, and I thank him," the statement says.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Dmytro Lytvyn reported that Yevhen Khmara will temporarily act as the head of SBU. The corresponding decree appeared on the website of the Presidential Administration.

Khmara was previously the head of Special Operations Center "A". In 2023, he led the operation to liberate the Snake Island from the Russians.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already discussed with Khmara the scaling of the experience of Ukrainian special forces and future operations.

Earlier, a source in the Presidentʼs Office told Babel that Zelensky wants Malyuk to focus directly on combat operations.

Also, according to the source, the president is discussing with SBU employees which areas of the serviceʼs work can be strengthened.

The day before, the commanders appealed to the president with a request not to dismiss Vasyl Malyuk.

Zelenskyʼs personnel changes

President Volodymyr Zelensky began the year by reshuffling Ukraineʼs leadership. He first announced that, effective January 2, the Office of the President would be headed by Kyrylo Budanov, who was previously head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (now GUR is headed by former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko). He replaced Andriy Yermak, who was dismissed on November 28.

Now, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Serhiy Kyslytsia will become Budanovʼs first deputy in the Presidential Administration. Zelensky has offered Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal the position of Minister of Energy and First Deputy Prime Minister.

Instead, the current Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov will receive the position of Minister of Defense.

On the eve of the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the change of the head of the State Border Service of Ukraine. According to Zelensky, under the leadership of Serhiy Deyneko, the State Border Service of Ukraine "has come a long way in development and strengthening", but there is a need to change approaches to the work of the service.

On January 4, Zelensky signed a decree appointing Valerii Vavryniuk as the acting head of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

On January 5, Serhiy Kyslytsia was appointed First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.