Zelensky proposed Mykhailo Fedorov to the head the Ministry of Defense

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed to the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Mykhailo Fedorov take the position of the head of the Ministry of Defense.

He said this in his evening address.

According to him, the current head of the department Denys Shmyhal will be engaged in a different area of work.

"Last year, there were good results from state institutions, which need to be made greater. There were problems that should not be left in the new year, so there will be a wave of personnel changes, and there will be more decisions in institutions," he said.

Mykhailo Fedorov has headed the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine since August 29, 2019. Denys Shmyhal has held the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine since July 17, 2025.

Earlier, on January 2, Zelensky signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as the head of the Presidentʼs Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

The President noted that Ivashchenko will head the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBSU). In addition, he announced the replacement of the head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The new candidate will be presented by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. At the same time, the current head of SBSU Serhiy Deyneko will continue to work in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

